Learn what will be done about Starry Stonewort on Geneva Lake on April 13

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are holding an online presentation on Starry Stonewort Wednesday, April 13. The event starts at 5:15 p.m.

Michelle Nault, lakes and reservoir ecologist with the DNR, will discuss how other states of approached the management of Starry Stonewort. Nault will then focus on Wisconsin and the Southeastern Wisconsin region.

The GLEA will give a brief overview on what will occur this summer regarding Starry Stonewort management on Geneva Lake.

Registration is required to access the presentation.

To register, follow the link at www.gleawi.org.

For more details, email info@gleawi.org or call 262-245-4532.