Left-hand turns to be limited into Mobile gas station on North Edwards Boulevard

Traffic near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/State Highway 50 may become less congested now that left-turn lanes will be limited in that area.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance, Aug. 23, which prohibits left-hand turns for northbound traffic within 230 feet from the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/Highway 50.

The area includes the first two access points into the Kelley’s Market Mobile gas station and convenience store, 350 N. Edwards Boulevard, heading towards the northbound direction. Vehicles can still make a left-hand turn into a third access point.

City officials said the reason for limiting left-hand turns into the gas station is because of the number of accidents that occur in that area and because traffic often becomes congested near that intersection.

Attorney Carl Ecklund of WilliamsMcCarthy LLP in Rockford, who is representing the owners of the Kelley’s Market Mobile gas station, said the third access point is for delivery truck traffic, but other vehicles can enter that area as well.

“It’s not ideal, but they can do that,” Ecklund said.