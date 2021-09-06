Left-hand turns to be limited into Mobile gas station on North Edwards Boulevard

Traffic near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/State Highway 50 may become less congested now that left-turn lanes will be limited in that area.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance, Aug. 23, which prohibits left-hand turns for northbound traffic within 230 feet from the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/Highway 50.
The area includes the first two access points into the Kelley’s Market Mobile gas station and convenience store, 350 N. Edwards Boulevard, heading towards the northbound direction. Vehicles can still make a left-hand turn into a third access point.
City officials said the reason for limiting left-hand turns into the gas station is because of the number of accidents that occur in that area and because traffic often becomes congested near that intersection.
Attorney Carl Ecklund of WilliamsMcCarthy LLP in Rockford, who is representing the owners of the Kelley’s Market Mobile gas station, said the third access point is for delivery truck traffic, but other vehicles can enter that area as well.
“It’s not ideal, but they can do that,” Ecklund said.
Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are set to work on a road improvement project near that intersection within the next few years.
Ecklund said when that project is completed, he and his clients would like to work with the city to allow for additional access into the gas station.
“My clients welcome dialogue with the city regarding any plans,” Ecklund said. “We would be happy to cooperate with the city to come up with a plan and address any concerns of the city and my client.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she also would like to be able to accommodate additional left-hand turn traffic into the gas station after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s project near that intersection is completed.
“I’m hopeful left turns into that gas station can be accommodated moving forward,” Flower said. “Based on current information we have, we are not able to do that at this time. I think we can discuss some ideas to what that will look like, but this is a temporary measure until those improvements can be implemented.”