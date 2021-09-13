Legislators call on Kaul, Evers to oppose to Biden's 'heavy-handed' vaccine mandate

Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, and Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, are calling out President Joe Biden after he released a mandate on Thursday declaring that all employers with more than 100 workers must either mandate the COVID vaccine or require weekly testing.

He has ordered the Department of Labor to create the rule that would then be implemented by the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“In America, we do not believe in the ability of “all-knowing” government officials in Washington to sever the individual freedoms we hold so dearly,” Tyler said. “It is disturbing that Biden is flat-out abusing his power to trample on the civil liberties of those he is supposed to represent. No one should have to choose between being employed or exercising their health care freedoms.”

He went on call on Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul “to stand up to these unconstitutional acts from the federal government.”

But he is not optimistic that Gov. Evers will fight the mandate. “Sadly, I do not have much faith in Governor Evers’ feckless administration given their own poor record of unconstitutional and heavy-handed behavior,” August said.