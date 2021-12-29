LEGO festival returns to Abbey Resort after three-year hiatus

FONTANA — The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Boulevard, will host the Lakeside Brick Festival, Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, after a three-year hiatus.

The Lakeside Brick Festival is open to the public and features LEGO®* displays built by LEGO user groups and clubs from throughout the Midwest.

As part of the festival, rooms will be filled with hand-made cities, movie settings and fantasy creations.

Along with the displays, the festival will include other wintry LEGO® themed activities including cookie decorating, activity challenge courses, scavenger hunts and a derby-racing track.

Attendees will be given a map and passport to guide them through the rooms of activities. Passports will be punched at each station, and completed passports can be redeemed for a take-home gift.

In addition to the displays and activities, the festival will include hands-on, LEGO-building workshops facilitated by members of LEGO clubs. Workshops will be geared for specific age groups from 5 years to adult.

Visit The Abbey Resort’s website for a listing of workshop times and age ranges at https://bit.ly/3EpGKDt.

The Lakeside Brick Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 16, and timed tickets are required to enter.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/3EpFNuT or at the door, based on availability. Workshops cost an additional $10 per person and are limited to 16 people per session.

Abbey Resort officials are asking that face masks or coverings be worn in all indoor public areas, and event capacities for indoor public spaces will be reduced. Social distancing and frequent handwashing is encouraged.

People are asked to stay home if they are feeling ill.