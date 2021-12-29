LEGO festival returns to Abbey Resort after three-year hiatus

FONTANA — The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Boulevard, will host the Lakeside Brick Festival, Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, after a three-year hiatus.
The Lakeside Brick Festival is open to the public and features LEGO®* displays built by LEGO user groups and clubs from throughout the Midwest.
As part of the festival, rooms will be filled with hand-made cities, movie settings and fantasy creations.
Along with the displays, the festival will include other wintry LEGO® themed activities including cookie decorating, activity challenge courses, scavenger hunts and a derby-racing track.
Attendees will be given a map and passport to guide them through the rooms of activities. Passports will be punched at each station, and completed passports can be redeemed for a take-home gift.
In addition to the displays and activities, the festival will include hands-on, LEGO-building workshops facilitated by members of LEGO clubs. Workshops will be geared for specific age groups from 5 years to adult.
The Lakeside Brick Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 16, and timed tickets are required to enter.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/3EpFNuT or at the door, based on availability. Workshops cost an additional $10 per person and are limited to 16 people per session.
Abbey Resort officials are asking that face masks or coverings be worn in all indoor public areas, and event capacities for indoor public spaces will be reduced. Social distancing and frequent handwashing is encouraged.
People are asked to stay home if they are feeling ill.
The completed 11 snow sculptures from Winterfest 2021
Tribal Dance by Team Wisconsin 1
Watch now: National Snow Sculpting Competition from start to finish
Fowl Play by Team Illinois 2
2020 by Team Illinois 3
The Power of the Mind's Eye By Team Florida
Inoculation by Team Wisconsin 2
Ice Cold Craft Beer by Team Alaska
Daryl by Team Colorado
The Like-Ness Monster by Team Illinois 1
Bird in Hand by Team Michigan
COVID criminal by Team Wisconsin 3
Fantasy Reef by Team Iowa
Day one: Snow sculpting at Lake Geneva's Winterfest 2021
A man reported missing on Saturday around the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford was found later that evening according to later updates from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.