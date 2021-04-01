Letter: Brookwood referendum, other elections important to Genoa City

The purpose of this letter is to provide awareness and information regarding the upcoming referendum for Genoa City Joint 2 School District asking the public to approve an increase in Operational Spending: $500,000 in 2021-22, $750,000 in 2022-23, and $900,000 in 2023-24. This vote is scheduled to appear on the ballot in the upcoming election on Tuesday, April 6. Due to COVID restrictions, most of the information regarding this issue has been presented through the school website and disseminated to parents of current students. However, those of us in the community without students attending the district were left out of these notifications.

Additionally, a community brochure was sent to all mailing addresses which hopefully provided citizens with some needed information. In the brochure we were invited to a Q&A session to be held virtually on March 23. However, there was no link for this meeting provided. I called the district on the morning of the 23rd to gain access to that link which was embedded in their website. I was disheartened when there were only seven people, four of which were district employees or board members, that attended that meeting. Perhaps if the link had been posted on the brochure mailing more people would have attended.