Letter: Brookwood referendum, other elections important to Genoa City

The purpose of this letter is to provide awareness and information regarding the upcoming referendum for Genoa City Joint 2 School District asking the public to approve an increase in Operational Spending: $500,000 in 2021-22, $750,000 in 2022-23, and $900,000 in 2023-24. This vote is scheduled to appear on the ballot in the upcoming election on Tuesday, April 6. Due to COVID restrictions, most of the information regarding this issue has been presented through the school website and disseminated to parents of current students. However, those of us in the community without students attending the district were left out of these notifications.
Additionally, a community brochure was sent to all mailing addresses which hopefully provided citizens with some needed information. In the brochure we were invited to a Q&A session to be held virtually on March 23. However, there was no link for this meeting provided. I called the district on the morning of the 23rd to gain access to that link which was embedded in their website. I was disheartened when there were only seven people, four of which were district employees or board members, that attended that meeting. Perhaps if the link had been posted on the brochure mailing more people would have attended.
This is an important matter facing our community! As citizens and taxpayers we should be fully informed about what is happening. I am not writing in agreement or opposition to the proposed referendum. I am merely asking my neighbors in the Genoa City School District to first find out the details for this issue by visiting genoacityschool.org and reading the postings on the 2021 Referendum Tab. Then I am encouraging each citizen to exercise their right to vote. The April 6th ballot will also include elections for State Superintendent of Schools, seats on the Genoa City Joint 2 School Board, and referendum questions regarding Badger Lake Geneva Genoa City Joint District. All of these important issues deserve our consideration.
Once again, please let your voice be heard by voting in the upcoming April 6 election!
Karla Kostein,
Genoa City