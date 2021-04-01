Letter: COVID relief bill more like a bailout for states that don't manage budgets well

Unhappy is the most polite way I can say how frustrated I am.

I received a notice in the mail that a neighbor had defaulted on their property taxes for the last five years. The notice went on to say that rather then lose the income, the municipality was dividing up the delinquent property taxes among the adjoining neighbors increasing our property taxes.

To make things even worse I received another notice two days later that the same neighbor had defaulted on their mortgage. Rather than the bank losing the funds, they were dividing up the remaining mortgage among the adjoining neighbors thereby increasing our mortgage payments!

Are you as angry as I am?

The above is a hypothetical example. But in the same vain, it is exactly what is happening with the Liberals' “COVID Relief Bill." There is over $350 billion in that $1.9 trillion bill dedicated to give to states who are having financial troubles.

As in my hypothetical scenarios, the Liberals in Washington want you and me to pick up the tab for states who struggle to pay their bills and manage their budgets.