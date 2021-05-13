LETTER: Get vaccinated, stop the spread of COVID-19

This is a global public health crisis, and when people choose not to be vaccinated, it has a profound affect on all of us.

We no longer see polio or smallpox for a reason. Citizens were required to get the vaccines and it eradicated the diseases. If enough people refuse to get vaccinated, COVID-19 will continue to find human hosts where it will mutate, evolve and essentially, will get smarter about how to proliferate.

Could it become even more deadly? Yes.

Could it begin to attack children at a higher rate with more dangerous implications? Yes.

Could it learn to defeat our present vaccines? Yes.

This is a deadly disease. It is not the flu and its path of destruction needs to be crushed with herd immunity and vaccinations.

Those who have no health conditions or a history of severe reactions to vaccines preventing them from getting vaccinated need to make the right choice for the greater good and to join in helping to protect others.

This is science! Get vaccinated!

Patt Heise,

Williams Bay