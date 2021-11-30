Letter: Grateful for VISIT Lake Geneva award winners, including retired farmer Kundert

Recently, the VISIT Lake Geneva organization announced the 2021 Impact Award Winners. The Lake Regional News gave our community the opportunity to get to know these recipients by publishing their stories of how they enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.

I am grateful to have all the award winners as part of my community and would like to give an additional shout-out for the Stu Herzog Award winner Larry Kundert, who I happily serve alongside with on the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library.

Larry, a retired dairy farmer, has served the Friends of the Library for over 25 years, giving his time and talents as a director, treasurer and handling our most important fundraisers involving all aspects of the book sales which benefit the library’s programs and services.

Larry is also currently a member of the Lake Geneva Library Trustees and Foundation.

In addition to the Impact Award honor, Larry was chosen to be Lake Geneva’s 46th Annual Electric Christmas Parade’s Grand Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 5! Look for him at the beginning of the parade. As always, I’m sure he will have his usual big smile on his face.

Noreen Hale

Vice President,

Friends of the Lake Geneva Library,

Lake Geneva