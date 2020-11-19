Letter: Please consider ringing bells for the Salvation Army

To the editor:

I am writing on behalf of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign that will begin later this month.

The Salvation Army provides emergency help for families and individuals in Walworth County throughout the year. There are individuals and families for whom all other channels of help have dried up. This year the need is more critical than ever. Most of the money to do this work is gathered during the Christmas season at the familiar Red Kettles at retail stores.

In 2019, the Kettles collected $63,000 to be used throughout 2020. This money was available because 100s of volunteers stood at the Kettles ring bells in all kinds of weather. Their efforts are much appreciated!

This year will be more difficult to get volunteers to ring. So, I am reaching out asking for those who are less at risk and can ring to do so.

I am the Coordinator for the Lake Geneva locations but there are Coordinators throughout the county and Southeast Wisconsin who would be glad to have more volunteers.

The Salvation Army has a website to sign up to ring (www.registertoring.com) or you can contact me directly and I can sign you up to ring in Lake Geneva.