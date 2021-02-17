Letter to editor: “All people like us are we, and everyone else is they”

“I read the quotation at the beginning of Advent and have pondered on it ever since. In our society there appears a great split. Are we…people who like us think like us? Do we inadvertently in our minds continuously have we/they judgement going on? What does that do to our interactions? Christ’s life was lived mostly as they. He was born in lowly circumstance. He did not hold a regular job. He gathered outcasts to Him and told them they are loved. Forgiveness was given for past trespasses. I pray as we face the New Year we can judge all humanity as we. To love, forgive and to work to make like good for all humanity can then be our calling. Thus all become we. Peace Roberta’