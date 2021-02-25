Letter to editor: Not getting money's worth to park in Lake Geneva over winter

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, I had a lunch meeting in downtown Lake Geneva. I parked on Wrigley Drive, on the Library side of the street, and paid $4 to park for two hours. What I got for that "privilege" was an icy messy street, I had to climb over an icy snowbank to an icy sidewalk and make my payment. Then I had to repeat the process to get back across the street to the restaurant.