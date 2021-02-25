Letter to editor: Not getting money's worth to park in Lake Geneva over winter

I read with interest today that Lake Geneva issued more than 100 parking citations during Winterfest. This hardly seems fair.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, I had a lunch meeting in downtown Lake Geneva. I parked on Wrigley Drive, on the Library side of the street, and paid $4 to park for two hours. What I got for that "privilege" was an icy messy street, I had to climb over an icy snowbank to an icy sidewalk and make my payment. Then I had to repeat the process to get back across the street to the restaurant.
This was at a pay station, located in a Lake Geneva public park. Neither the merchants nor the public are getting what they pay for. If you cannot clear the snow and ice, maybe the city should go back to free parking for all the winter months.
John Strong,
Fontana