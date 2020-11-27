Letter to editor: Race for president shouldn't be a popularity contest

I envision and compare our present political situation for the choice of president to the field of sports. Picture a several year undefeated national champion college football team going against a very good team.
Several “topflight” football teams from around the nation all have failed to beat this team for one reason!
The running back on the undefeated team, with just one block and excellent moves, is quickly on his way for another touchdown.
The conference coaches have all joined together, plotting any defense legal or otherwise to prevent this player from continuing to play college football.
I am not certain as to whether I would personally like President Trump, but Joe Biden seems to be a very nice guy.
Comparing the “touchdowns” of uplifting our nation’s economy, reducing taxes, eliminating the stifling and senseless regulations, quickly putting the world’s dictators in their place, refinancing our ignored military, quickly closing the door to protect us at the outset of the pandemic, quickly appointing hundreds of federal judges to begin a long backup of law in our nation, providing billions of dollars for pandemic injured businesses, farmers, parents, Black Americans colleges and under-privileged neighborhoods!
I really do not believe that selecting a president for our great nation should be a popularity contest but for that person that can continue to make “touchdowns” and keep us wining and winning!
Yes, facts do seem troublesome for the prejudiced!
Thomas Kincaid,
Town of Linn
