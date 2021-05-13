Letter to editor: State budget opponents reveal themselves as 'party of no'

As I reviewed the items that Amy Loudenbeck, Tyler August, Steven Nass and the rest of the Wisconsin GOP legislators wish to remove from the new budget, something has become crystal clear. Their first and only answer to proposals that don’t immediately help their donors is no.

No to teaching about climate change, which goes against their anti-science approach and inflames fossil fuel donors. No to raising the minimum wage, because poor people don’t make campaign contributions, and their access to voting will be further restricted. No to universal background checks on gun purchases, because only “good” people go to gun shows or buy weapons online. No to increasing funding for educating 4-year-olds because their supporters have the means to afford preschool, everyone else be damned. No to funding a new unemployment system, because we saw how well the current one worked in 2020. No to standards for forever chemicals, because this will place increased costs on certain industries, and we just can’t have that!

The list goes on and on.

What angered me the most was the refusal to expand Medicaid, also known as Badgercare, a decision that will prevent close to 100,000 of us from getting coverage, and forego $1.6 billion in federal dollars.