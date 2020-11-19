Letter to editor: The president has the right to contest the results if he so chooses

Country coming together: I, for one am looking forward to moving forward after the election results have been thoroughly vetted and verified for irregularities and fraud. I would also hope that all the citizens who exercised their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote would agree with me.

The president has the right to contest the results if he so chooses and will have to pay any costs pertaining to the recount process. This has happened before. Al Gore also chose to contest the results of the 2000 race. Any American citizen who legally cast their ballot on Nov. 3 should feel the same way. Whether you are Republican, Democrat, independent or other, no one should want their vote to be nullified or cancelled out by an illegally cast vote. All of the different changes this year due to Covid-19 that were implemented by many states has cast a shadow over the results and must be investigated.