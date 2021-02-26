Letter to editor: Wanting more info on high school referenda; it seems excessive

School referendums seem excessive. The referendum request for Badger High has two questions. The first is asking to exceed their annual budget by $6 million for the 2021-2022 school year for roof repairs, gym flooring, kitchen and other infrastructure upgrades. I can agree with that, however the price sounds extremely high. I guess I'm more adept at stretching $1 than most — must be union labor.

In Question 2, you are asking to exceed the annual budget by $750,000 for the 2021-2022 school year and "EVERY" year after for eternity, to be used for ongoing technology and other incidental upgrades. The referendum question for the Joint 1 School District is to exceed their annual budget by the same $750,000 for the 2021-2022 school year and "EVERY" year after for eternity.

At a combined $1.5 million per year forever, you can hire 25 staff a year at the average salary of $56,700, or I can buy, literally, tons of chalk and erasers. I just looked up Wisconsin Statute 121.91, and I consider myself, while not a lawyer, a reasonably intelligent and well-informed person and couldn't make sense of it.

I agree with Carrie Spiegelhoff about needing a great deal more information regarding the referendums. So I can only guess as to what the superintendent's reasoning was for not giving the entire plan to school board members prior to holding a vote for approval.