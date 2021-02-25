Letter to editor: Where do we go after the riots on Congress?

Where has the Grand Old Party gone? From Eisenhower and our freeway system and increases to the minimum wage, to Nixon and the EPA, to Trump’s embrace of authoritarianism and to most of the Party’s acceptance of Rep. Greene and insane conspiracies and talk of Democratic Party executions.

At the point of the riots on Congress, we wondered where we might go from here. Are we destined to lose our democracy as so many Americans and the world has feared or can we return to sanity, to progress, to leadership, to our better selves?

But there’s money in conspiracy theory, fear and hate so several popular “news” outlets will thrive and provide ever more factoids and sludge. Will we start to collectively see through it or walk deeper into the abyss. Can we cleanse ourselves of this Trump-addiction/idolatry?

On the one hand, I see Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure that speaks of our inner demons:

But man, proud man,

Drest in a little brief authority,

Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d,

His glassy essence, like an angry ape,

Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven,