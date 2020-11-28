Letter to the editor: 90% of what 'Trumpies' believe to be true is false. THAT'S reality.

I would like to engage with “Republicans” who support Trump — Trumpies — but I recently read an account by an ER nurse, stories of people dying of COVID who were screaming curses and insults at health care workers for wearing protective gear, because “COVID is a hoax." Some insisted they had lung cancer. The abuse stopped only when they went on a ventilator.

A recent survey showed that 52% of all Republicans believe that Trump actually did win the election and that Democrats are trying to steal it.

Trumpies reject reality. Most think Obama is a Muslim non-citizen; vote fraud is massive; everyone on welfare is cheating; Muslims are trying to take over the U.S.A.; this is a Christian country; BLM and Antifa are terrorist organizations; Democrats are Socialists or Communists; scientists are Socialists; and more. Trumpies are certain their beliefs are reality, and reality is wrong. When Fox told them Trump had lost, Fox became the enemy.

Trumpies believe the number of COVID deaths is fake. Tell them Trump has lied 22,000-plus times and CNN hasn't lied, and they'll try to find even ONE case where CNN might have lied, as if that will even the score. They'll even try to redefine the word “lie."