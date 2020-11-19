Letter to the editor: China brought the coronavirus to the word's doorstep

To the editor:

I received my paper in the mail today and couldn't wait to open the opinion section to see the usual suspects spouting their venom towards Trump. I was really surprised to see a letter penned by Mr. Kristoffersen saying now we all need to come together and be nice to each other. A good start to any reconciliation is to admit the wrongs. What the Democrats have attempted to do to our president over the last four years was just plain wrong. Sham impeachment, Russia hoax, Fraud on our FISA Court, etc, etc. etc. — plus what the FBI did to Michael Flynn. Never heard or saw a word from any Democrat that these episodes were just not right.

I personally hated Trump's tweets and rants, but one thing you can't deny is that he did what he said he was going to do and he got the job done. If President Trump wore blue or had a "D" by his name, I'm quite sure there wouldn't be any complaints.

I know everyone blames Trump for the coronavirus but the plain truth is China brought this to the world's doorstep, and the world needs to hold China accountable. We do live in America and you can't lock down the entire country for a year or so till everything subsides. If you are concerned about the virus, just stay home and wait it out.