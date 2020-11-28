Letter to the editor: Coronavirus 'a speeding train'

Dear fellow citizens,
A few more of us voted for President Elect Biden than voted for President Trump.
Imagine us on a train and we know that up ahead there is a 35mph bend in the tracks and yet we are going 70mph. We also know that we are beyond the point of no return and so as they say Science takes over and in seconds we are in a heap of broken metal. With Science — good design that made the cars safer for such accidents — some of us will live but others will not be as lucky.
YES, the virus is a speeding train and as we can see it is picking up speed NOT SLOWING DOWN. On Election Day, 100,000 new cases per day and now 150,000-plus. What is the curve in the COVID track?
FIRST the absolute number of Doctors and Nurses that are willing to PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE for those who have gone to bars and restaurants and shopping and have refused to wear a mask and then got COVID themselves and continued to spread it to others.
SECOND the number of hospital beds! Yes, what happens when there are no Doctors or NO hospital beds? All we ask of you is to be LOGICAL and THINK.
The mystery: Some of us who for unknown reason do not even show the symptoms while others DIE. Just because you do not experience the illness does not mean that you are not a spreader.
The best solution the best science of the day WEAR a mask, Social distance and DO NOT go to bars, restaurants and shopping. That is what YOU can do to slow the train down.
P.S. If all the hospital beds are full, where do YOU or a loved one go when you are in an accident or have a heart attack or stroke?
Thomas Spellman,
Delavan
