Letter to the editor: Coronavirus 'a speeding train'

Dear fellow citizens,

A few more of us voted for President Elect Biden than voted for President Trump.

Imagine us on a train and we know that up ahead there is a 35mph bend in the tracks and yet we are going 70mph. We also know that we are beyond the point of no return and so as they say Science takes over and in seconds we are in a heap of broken metal. With Science — good design that made the cars safer for such accidents — some of us will live but others will not be as lucky.

YES, the virus is a speeding train and as we can see it is picking up speed NOT SLOWING DOWN. On Election Day, 100,000 new cases per day and now 150,000-plus. What is the curve in the COVID track?

FIRST the absolute number of Doctors and Nurses that are willing to PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE for those who have gone to bars and restaurants and shopping and have refused to wear a mask and then got COVID themselves and continued to spread it to others.

SECOND the number of hospital beds! Yes, what happens when there are no Doctors or NO hospital beds? All we ask of you is to be LOGICAL and THINK.