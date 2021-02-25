Letter to the editor: Gerrymandering is not good for democracy

2021 is a very important year. It is not only the year we will control COVID-19 but also redraw the Congressional, Assembly, and Senatorial Districts here in Wisconsin. It happens every ten years right after the Census. The maps we draw this year will impact the politics of the next ten years. How will this process work; it could be done by the totally Republican-controlled Legislature or done by a nonpartisan commission. The choice will be a political decision that will impact how democracy will work in Wisconsin for the next decade.
In 2011, the district boundaries were created by a process controlled by a Republican Legislature and governor. The map was designed by computers to give Republicans absolute power over the political system. It is an example of what is known as gerrymandering.
The computers sliced and diced Walworth County townships to give Republicans electoral advantage. East Troy Township was sliced up into three different Assembly Districts. The process was done in secret; legislators were even required to sign agreements to see the maps.
The computerized, secret process was effective. In 2018, the Democrats had over 53% of the Assembly vote and yet managed to only garner 36% of the Wisconsin Assembly seats. Careful analysis of the 2020 election will show the same impact of this gerrymandering even though the Democrats did gain two seats. It is time to make a change and improve democracy. Gerrymandering is not good for democracy.
Gov. Tony Evers last year announced the formation of the People’s Maps Commission, charged with redrawing the state’s election maps. Evers proposed such a commission as part of the 2019-21 state budget, but Republicans removed it, prompting the governor to subsequently establish it by executive order.
The People’s Maps Commission is holding hearings across the state to get citizen input. It is time that Wisconsin uses a nonpartisan committee to draw our political maps. Fair elections are what is needed to make democracy work and we have an opportunity to make it happen. It is time to let your elected officials know you want fair maps.
Steven Doelder,
Bloomfield