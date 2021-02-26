Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy among Democrats

Democrats have objected to electoral totals in every Republican Presidential victory this century. In 2000, 2004 and 2016, the results were all contested by Democrats. Check it out for some easily recognizable names.
Where is the condemnation of the Portland and Seattle rioters?
Now that Biden is president, it's OK to open up and send kids back to school? Shame on the Democrats. They spent the last eight to nine months telling us it was too dangerous. "You are putting economics ahead of people's health."
For a party that doesn't like walls or fences, they sure had a lot of those at the Capitol for the inauguration, not to mention the new one around the White House.
People who loathed Trump's authoritarianism must love the current censorship by the media, big tech and government by executive fiat.
Pelosi sat on the stimulus relief bill to insure Trump didn't get any credit. When you hear a Democrat talk about the pain and suffering of the people, please take it for what it is — political.
Biden has created a border problem through his rhetoric on immigration, and now executive orders. In the middle of the pandemic, Biden is going to open that border. He won't be cancelling the Europe and Brazil travel bans. Pretty hypocritical for a guy and party who referred to Trump's China travel ban as xenophobic and racist.
Energy Independence = National Security. We have accomplished much through replacing coal with fracked natural gas. Now, through executive order, Biden has banned future fracking on federal land, and canceled the Keystone pipeline.
That pipeline was a net zero carbon emission platform. That oil will still move, except it will be by train, truck, or go to Asia. Biden has just handed Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela a huge foreign policy win. You don't eliminate an energy source, or someone's job, before you have a replacement.
Rob Lambert,
Lake Geneva