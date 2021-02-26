Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy among Democrats

Democrats have objected to electoral totals in every Republican Presidential victory this century. In 2000, 2004 and 2016, the results were all contested by Democrats. Check it out for some easily recognizable names.

Where is the condemnation of the Portland and Seattle rioters?

Now that Biden is president, it's OK to open up and send kids back to school? Shame on the Democrats. They spent the last eight to nine months telling us it was too dangerous. "You are putting economics ahead of people's health."

For a party that doesn't like walls or fences, they sure had a lot of those at the Capitol for the inauguration, not to mention the new one around the White House.

People who loathed Trump's authoritarianism must love the current censorship by the media, big tech and government by executive fiat.

Pelosi sat on the stimulus relief bill to insure Trump didn't get any credit. When you hear a Democrat talk about the pain and suffering of the people, please take it for what it is — political.