Letter to the editor: New leadership is coming

Voltaire, French enlightenment writer/philosopher, wrote, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."

These past four years, we’ve caged children, turned our backs on our Kurdish allies, killed each other during peaceful demonstrations, and seen right wing plots to kill the governor of Michigan.

These things were done in our name as citizens of this country and are just a few examples. How far does it have to go before we see that this is not how the people of a democratic nation behave. Many still voted for the leadership that brought all this to America’s reality, and voted for a Republican Party that’s in court right now trying to abolish protections for pre-existing conditions during a pandemic. They also seek to kill Medicare and Social Security.

Why do we vote against our own self-interest? Is our racism that strong? Is our identity to a party so sacred that we don’t question it based our own principles? New leadership is coming and along with that comes new opportunities, new starts. I think it’s time we press the reset button, examine facts objectively and rediscover our Christian roots.

George Wen,

Delavan