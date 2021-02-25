Letter to the editor: Stop Gerrymandering

Do you favor updating our state unemployment system, so unemployment checks come in a timely fashion? Do you favor a mask mandate? Do you favor an increase in the minimum wage? Do you favor legalization of marijuana? Do you favor background checks for all sales of guns? These things are among many favored by the majority of Wisconsin voters. Yet, no action has been taken by the state Legislature.

Although Gov. Evers called seven special sessions to address such issues, legislators gaveled in and out of the sessions, often within minutes. No legislation has resulted. In fact, the legislature didn’t even show up to work for months, and has been cited as the laziest of full-time state legislatures, meeting 18 times less often on average.

Gerrymandering is one of the chief reasons for this problem. Most state races are not competitive because Republicans spent $4 million of our tax paper dollars in 2011 to pay lawyers and courts to gerrymander district boundaries, creating lots of loops and bends to assure no competition for their seats in the legislature. The result: Republicans get 2/3 of the seats, despite getting only 45% of the vote.