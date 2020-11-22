Letter to the editor: We need to wear masks, social distance

To the editor:

Over the past six days, 35,000 Wisconsinites have contracted the Coronavirus. Over 200 people have died. Yesterday’s infection rate was 40.3%, higher than nearly any other state in our nation. This is a raging worldwide pandemic that is entering its worst stage to date. This is a health disaster unfolding before our eyes. It needs to be contained so that we can put our economy and our well-being back together — not ignored.

The only way to contain it until vaccines arrive is to mask, social distance, avoid gatherings and operate upon the belief that we all are carriers and employ the strategies put forth by health experts. This is our state and country’s challenge. How we walk together united in our effort to protect all of us from this scourge will determine our success.

When we wag fingers at one another, we can’t move away from this nightmare. Together is the only way to face this challenge. We need to forgo the contempt that we place on the person who disagrees with us.

We have to move past our differences to work on ways we can make things better. We can’t waste our energy on hate or unproductive opposition.