Letter: Trump was vindictive, a threat to democracy

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one of several letters we received in response to a recent Letter to the Editor from Nancy Swatek.
I would like to ask Nancy Swatek, who longed for "the good old days" and who applauds Trump's "Make America Great Again" political slogan, if she really thinks those days were "great" for all Americans.
Those were the days of Jim Crow laws, legalized segregation, Black Codes and a multitude of oppressive racist laws. Even though the Civil Rights Acts removed Jim Crow laws by 1968, full rights are still not guaranteed to people of color and our society still has structural inequalities that limit opportunities based on a person's race, gender, and sexuality, among other things.
The New Deal Reforms of the 1930s excluded the majority of Black workers and the Federal Housing Administration during the 1930s made the dream of home ownership easier for White families, but prevented that same dream for Black families through the use of "redlining," which denied Blacks the ability to qualify for home ownership and to build wealth (Lamell McMorris). This home ownership gap was the result of "state sanctioned discrimination" (Wilkerson, Caste) and "If you or your parents were alive in the 1960s and got a mortgage...you benefitted directly and materially from discrimination" (Mathis-Lilley, "Slate").
As for why the majority of Americans legally voted Trump out, you may find it helpful to watch Dan Partland's documentary "#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump" or read The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, where 27 mental health professionals provide a powerful warning on Trump — The experts are following the Tarasoff Rule (obligation to act) and not the Goldwater Rule. These 27 experts "...collectively warn that anyone as mentally unstable as this man (Trump) simply should not be entrusted with the life-and-death powers of the presidency". "Trump is a sociopath. A sadist. A con artist. A racist. A misogynist. A sexist in general" (Justin Frank, Ph.D. Psychology, #Unfit) John Gartner, Ph.D. Psychology says in #Unfit, that Trump shares the same psychological profile, and characteristics, of autocrats like Mussolini and Hitler. Health professionals in #Unfit say Trump and these 1930s fascists and modern day authoritarians (Erdogan, Bolsonaro and Putin) use people's economic fears and prejudices to promote nationalist movements. Trump is a "sociopathic megalomaniac who only cares about himself" (#Unfit).
Why are Americans negative about Trump? He is a threat to our democracy (The Jan. 6 insurrectionists were Trump supporters. Per the FBI, these rioters were not Antifa or people pretending to be Trump supporters in disguise). Trump is vindictive and contemptful of people who disagree with him. He failed to listen to science and sowed distrust by spreading misinformation on the pandemic, leading to thousands of unnecessary American deaths. Trump has promoted the grievances of a group of White Americans, and has manipulated their fears. "Support for Trump is always about fear" (Charlie Dent, former Republican member, House of Representatives). Some of Trump's most outspoken critics are Republicans, not just Democrats.
Eager to condemn angry/hateful people? Everybody should examine their motivations.
Pam Platts,
Twin Lakes