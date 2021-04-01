Letter: Trump was vindictive, a threat to democracy

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one of several letters we received in response to a recent Letter to the Editor from Nancy Swatek.

I would like to ask Nancy Swatek, who longed for "the good old days" and who applauds Trump's "Make America Great Again" political slogan, if she really thinks those days were "great" for all Americans.

Those were the days of Jim Crow laws, legalized segregation, Black Codes and a multitude of oppressive racist laws. Even though the Civil Rights Acts removed Jim Crow laws by 1968, full rights are still not guaranteed to people of color and our society still has structural inequalities that limit opportunities based on a person's race, gender, and sexuality, among other things.

The New Deal Reforms of the 1930s excluded the majority of Black workers and the Federal Housing Administration during the 1930s made the dream of home ownership easier for White families, but prevented that same dream for Black families through the use of "redlining," which denied Blacks the ability to qualify for home ownership and to build wealth (Lamell McMorris). This home ownership gap was the result of "state sanctioned discrimination" (Wilkerson, Caste) and "If you or your parents were alive in the 1960s and got a mortgage...you benefitted directly and materially from discrimination" (Mathis-Lilley, "Slate").