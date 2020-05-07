Libraries move to curbside pickups and online services during coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Libraries in the Lake Geneva region are reaching out to patrons by offering curbside pickup of materials and online services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Geneva Public Library has announced that, starting April 24, patrons can check out library materials and pick them curbside at the library.

Patrons must call the library at 262-249-5299 or email lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us in advance to place an order for books or other materials. Staff will then notify patrons when their materials will be available for pickup on a cart outside the library.

The library in Williams Bay has also announced plans to begin offering curbside pickups, although details there have not been announced.

All major libraries in the region are closed to the public during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials at the Lake Geneva library plan to offer curbside pickups from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily going forward.

Patrons are asked to limit curbside pickups to a maximum of 50 items per family, and to maintain safe distancing at all times from anyone else picking up materials. Patrons are also asked to not place any library returns on the pickup cart.