Libraries move to curbside pickups and online services during coronavirus

Libraries in the Lake Geneva region are reaching out to patrons by offering curbside pickup of materials and online services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lake Geneva Public Library has announced that, starting April 24, patrons can check out library materials and pick them curbside at the library.
Patrons must call the library at 262-249-5299 or email lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us in advance to place an order for books or other materials. Staff will then notify patrons when their materials will be available for pickup on a cart outside the library.
The library in Williams Bay has also announced plans to begin offering curbside pickups, although details there have not been announced.
All major libraries in the region are closed to the public during the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials at the Lake Geneva library plan to offer curbside pickups from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily going forward.
Patrons are asked to limit curbside pickups to a maximum of 50 items per family, and to maintain safe distancing at all times from anyone else picking up materials. Patrons are also asked to not place any library returns on the pickup cart.
The library is not accepting donated books at this time, and asks patrons to continue to hold their checked out materials until the building reopens.
In Williams Bay, officials at Barrett Memorial Library announced on Facebook that they plan soon to begin offering curbside pickups and returns of borrowed materials.
Barrett Memorial Library also is offering online services on Facebook, including do-it-yourself arts and crafts demonstrations and storytime discussions called “Whatcha Reading Wednesday.”
In celebration of May being Historic Preservation Month, the Lake Geneva library is joining with Black Point Estate to present a new “Shelter in Place Speaker Series.”
Presentations will be held on the first three Tuesdays of May at 6 p.m.
On May 5, Dave Desimone discusses “Why Old Places Matter.” On May 12, Michael Rehberg leads “Pull Up a Chair, Let’s Take a Walk.” Desimone then returns May 19 for “Select Photos of the Geneva Lake Area from the Seipp Collection.”
Each presentation will be held virtually through the online service Zoom.
To register for the programs, contact Rachel Strehlow at the library at rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
