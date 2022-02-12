Library renovations moving along, expected to reopen late March, early April

Renovation work continues to move forward at the Lake Geneva Public Library, as the building is set to reopen in late March or early April.

About $1 million worth of renovations are currently being completed at the library, 918 W. Main St.

The project calls for installing new public restrooms; expanding the children’s area; updating the building’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system; replacing floors and carpeting; installing new entrance doors; adding two new meeting/study rooms; opening lakeside windows for public view; establishing an outdoor patio area; and making the building more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Work to the library began last summer.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a $870,893 bid last August from the Selzer-Ornst Construction Company in Milwaukee to work on the general renovations, and a $69,450 bid from Hogan Environmental Cleaning LLC in East Troy for asbestos abatement.

Some of the projects that have been completed already include demolition work, asbestos abatement, drywall installation and heating, air conditioning and ventilation system upgrades.

Emily Kornak, director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, said some of the work that still needs to be completed includes installing new furniture and flooring and reinstalling and reconfiguring the library’s shelves after the construction work is completed.

“After that, we’ll bring our collections back, which need to be cleaned, sorted and shelved,” Kornak said. “So we have some big projects still ahead of us.”

Kornak said the construction work is expected to be completed Feb. 25 with the library reopening in late March or early April. She said she is pleased with how the project has progressed.

“The library staff is very excited about moving back into the renovated building,” Kornak said. “So we will be working hard to reopen as quickly as possible.”

Library officials have conducted two capital campaigns to help raise money for the project, including a “100 extraordinary women” campaign, in which a hundred women were asked to donate a total of $1,000 during a three-year period.

The library also conducted a “legacy paver” program, in which donors could purchase a brick paver to be installed in the new outdoor patio area.

Kornak said about $770,000 has been raised from the campaigns, so far.

“Our community has been incredibly supportive and generous, and I hope everyone will also be as happy about the refreshed layout as we are,” Kornak said.

The library is still accepting donations for the project. For more information, email Kornak at ekornak@lglibrary.org.

During the renovations, since November, the library has conducted its operations and programs out of City Hall, 626 Geneva St. Kornak said she is thankful that city officials have allowed the library to use the building.

“We deeply appreciate the accommodations they made for us,” Kornak said. “Our patrons have been able to continue reserving items for checkout and browsing new books because of access to City Hall, and we have been able to collaborate with the police department on a children’s craft program, which was very fun.”

Kornak said she feels the renovations will provide a more enjoyable atmosphere for patrons and will give them more spaces where they can work quietly.

She said the renovations also will increase the amount of light coming into the building and will provide more views of Geneva Lake.

“Our shelving and floor plan reconfiguration will benefit patrons by giving them quiet spaces, updated seating, a more convenient computer area with updated printing, copying, faxing, scanning capabilities and a youth area that has a larger lakeside preschool area, as well as updated teen space,” Kornak said. “Restrooms will be accessible at the front of the building as well.”

