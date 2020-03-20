Library urged to consider improvements both inside and outside

Outdoor reading areas, a coffee bar, and a children’s play area are some of the amenities that Lake Geneva residents would like to see in a renovated library.
Lake Geneva Public Library officials plan to renovate the interior of the downtown library to make the facility more user-friendly and more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Representatives from the library’s architectural firm conducted public workshops March 4 and March 10 to seek input regarding the type of changes residents would like to see in the city-owned library.
Architects from FEH Design of Oconomowoc discussed some ideas and presented concept drawings for the renovation project during a special meeting March 10 at the library, 918 W. Main St.
The project could cost between about $3 million and $5.2 million, officials said, depending on how many square feet are added to the building and the type of work that is undertaken.
A funding source for the project has not been discussed.
Kevin Eipperle, FEH Design representative, said library officials could use city funds, apply for grants, or conduct fundraisers, to pay for the project.
“We have not hit the point where we’ve identified what the funding is,” Eipperle said. “This is the visionary process to identify what’s the need.”
The library, which was built in 1954 and is about 16,000 square feet in size, is owned by the city.
The library gets about $485,000 a year in city funding and another $234,000 in funding from Walworth County.
Eipperle said some of the ideas that residents presented included an outdoor reading patio, more computer work stations, an expanded children’s area and larger restrooms.
Karen Greiner, also of FEH Design, said some patrons proposed an additional entrance that people could use to attend after-hour events when the library is closed to the public.
Greiner said other ideas included a coffee bar and seating closer to the fireplace.
“You can grab a coffee and enjoy the sunshine while you are facing towards the lake,” she said.
Greiner said other people felt there was a need for a larger meeting room for programs and activities.
“They really felt there was a strong need for more space to accommodate larger groups,” she said.
Gregg Baum, an FEH Design architect, said seven parking spaces for library staff could be built near the east side of the building, which would free up parking for patrons along Main Street.
“Staff is parking in the current spaces now,” Baum said. “So we’re adding seven spaces for residents by doing this.”
Eipperle said the next step is for the library board to develop a plan for the project.
Library board member Martha Pennington said she looks forward to getting the project started and completing the work that needs to be done.
“It’s a gem in this community,” Pennington said of the lakefront library.
“This project is only going to make it better.”
Pennington said she also was pleased with the work that FEH Design was doing to gather public feedback.
“I’m thrilled they have listened to us,” she said.
Others who attended the public workshops also voiced enthusiasm for the library and the prospects for improvements.
Jill Rodriguez of Lake Geneva, a retired librarian, said she was impressed with FEH Design.
“I’ve never been involved in a process that’s this inclusive,” Rodriguez said.
“They had their whole team out here, and they were really responsive.”
Lukas Harris of Lake Geneva said he was pleased that he had an opportunity to present ideas.
“I’m interested to see where they take this,” he added.