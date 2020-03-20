Library urged to consider improvements both inside and outside

The library, which was built in 1954 and is about 16,000 square feet in size, is owned by the city.

The library gets about $485,000 a year in city funding and another $234,000 in funding from Walworth County.

Eipperle said some of the ideas that residents presented included an outdoor reading patio, more computer work stations, an expanded children’s area and larger restrooms.

Karen Greiner, also of FEH Design, said some patrons proposed an additional entrance that people could use to attend after-hour events when the library is closed to the public.

Greiner said other ideas included a coffee bar and seating closer to the fireplace.

“You can grab a coffee and enjoy the sunshine while you are facing towards the lake,” she said.

Greiner said other people felt there was a need for a larger meeting room for programs and activities.

“They really felt there was a strong need for more space to accommodate larger groups,” she said.

Gregg Baum, an FEH Design architect, said seven parking spaces for library staff could be built near the east side of the building, which would free up parking for patrons along Main Street.