Lighted "joy" sign moved to a new location in Flat Iron Pak

A lighted "joy" sign that has caused some controversy among Lake Geneva officials has been slightly moved.

The lighted "joy" sign in Flat Iron Park has been moved about 20 feet from its original location in the park after city officials said the Business Improvement District did not obtain a permit nor contacted the "diggers hotline" before installing the sign.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board announced, Dec. 1, that city officials informed them that the sign may need to be moved because they did not receive a permit.

City officials also indicated that they were concerned that they sign could encroach on the snow sculptures that will be constructed in the park during Winterfest, which is held in February, even though representatives from the Business Improvement District have said the sign would probably be removed in early January.

Public Works Director Tom Earle had said he would have approved the permit but would have asked the Business Improvement District to install the sign about 20 feet east.

Earle indicated in an email message, Dec. 17, that the Business Improvement District has since moved the sign to another location in Flat Iron Park.

"I believe it is all set, and it looks great," Earle said in the message. "They graciously moved it out of any potential snow sculpture conflict."

