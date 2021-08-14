Limited edition glasses to commemorate first-time beer sales at Walworth County Fair

The first 500 patrons of the Walworth County Fair's main beer tent will receive a free limited-edition beer glass to commemorate the first beer and wine sales in the history of the fair.

Alcohol sales are being introduced to help make the event more profitable after a year of financial losses brought on by the pandemic. Fairgrounds manager Larry Gaffey said it was important to commemorate the change in tradition.

"It is a moment in time that is changing a 172-year history," he said.

The commemorative glasses bear the name of the fair, along with its home--Elkhorn, WI. "Limited Edition 1st Beer Sold in 172 Years," reads the fine print.

While some have expressed that they will not be attending the fair due to the new alcohol policy, Gaffey believes the change will also bring in new patrons. He said he hopes the commemorative glasses will help spread the word.

"We wanted to do something to let people know, outside of the people that are against it," Gaffey said.

The glasses will be wrapped and packaged in bags, he said, not to be used on site.