Limited Yerkes opening planned for late-summer, early fall; additional plans also revealed

WILLIAMS BAY — While still facing dozens of ongoing projects and renovations, the Yerkes Future Foundation is expecting to open the Yerkes Observatory doors once again for limited tours in the late-summer or early fall.
Foundation chairwoman Dianna Colman said she hopes the observatory will be open for tours toward the end of summer, but noted ongoing work throughout the building may limit areas that can be shown to ensure patron safety.
“We know there will be tours but they will be different than what was done in the past,” she said.
With the observatory currently designated as a hard-hat construction zone, Colman said come early fall, renovations throughout the building will likely still be ongoing, limiting what can be safely shown during tours.
“We need to do it on a limited basis because the work will continue while the weather is good,” she said.
While those passing by the historic observatory — donated to the Yerkes Future Foundation by the University of Chicago in May 2020 — may have noticed scaffolding, work trucks and fencing crowding the usually pastoral scene, Colman said she would like concerned residents to know the dust clouds are from restoration, not destruction, of the building.
“It’s really not construction as much as it is restoration.”
Renovations
One of the largest projects the foundation is currently engaging in is the ongoing replacement of weathered or damaged bricks around the building.
Masons first began working on the observatory’s main dome in September 2020 but bricks on the more than 120-year-old building have worn down on other parts of the structure.
Colman said crews discovered that many bricks on the front and back parapets of the building have begun to bow from age and will have to be replaced. To save the decorative stonework on the front of the parapets, crews have begun the arduous task of removing each stone, marking them so they can be reassembled then wrapping them for safekeeping.
“We’re taking down both parapets on the north and south side of the building, we’re evaluating the bricks and we’re going to rebuild one parapet completely with the best bricks, and then as we find a supplier we will replace the next parapet with new bricks,” Colman said.
Other exterior work includes the construction of a new parking lot, just southeast of the observatory building, greatly adding to the limited number of parking spots currently available at the facility.
Also, connecting the new parking lot to the southern entrance of the observatory will be a sidewalk with an ADA accessible ramp into the building.
Currently there is no ADA accessible entrance into the observatory.
Colman said while the observatory is not required to do so, the foundation is also working to bring two of its ground floor restrooms into ADA compliance.
The foundation is also working on staining the original wood floors of the office spaces and before they are turned into working offices or specialized exhibits featuring aspects of the observatory’s history.
One of the old building offices will be dubbed the Olmsted Room, after famed landscape architect Frederick Olmstead, who designed Central Park in New York City and whose firm designed the original Yerkes landscaping.
In April the Yerkes Future Foundation announced it would be realigning the Yerkes property with the original Olmsted design using plans from the landscape architect firm detailing exactly where certain trees and shrubs should be planted throughout the grounds.
Colman said the Olmsted room will feature the original landscape plans, historical information about Olmsted, details about how the plans have changed and why, and plans detailing the future of the 40-acre property.
While each room will have its own theme and purpose, Colman said each will have educational features.
“All of the rooms will have very definite research, science, education-based aspects to them,” she said.
Two projects which have been completed on the inside of the building include the installation of an all new electrical system throughout the whole building and fresh paint on the intricate rotunda interior.
‘The Dream Team’
In early June the Yerkes Future Foundation will be bringing in what Colman said has affectionately been dubbed as “The Dream Team” to work on the observatory’s two reflective telescopes.
“They’re coming in to do a complete assessment, evaluation and reestablishment of the two reflective telescopes we have on site,” she said.
The team of experts, some of who have worked on the telescopes before, will be refurbishing needed areas of the telescopes, make them operational and reconnect them to the Skynet Robotic Telescope Network.
A passion project
Colman said as much as possible the foundation has been using local contractors to work around the observatory, and that in her interactions with workers she has been thrilled with how engrossed some have become in the projects.
She said she recalls overhearing a conversation between two painters, where one said to the other, “When this is done, take your kids here and let them know that this is your work.”
In weekly meetings with contractors Colman said she has been amazed at how excited workers have been to suggest ideas and tackle projects.