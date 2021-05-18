Limited Yerkes opening planned for late-summer, early fall; additional plans also revealed

WILLIAMS BAY — While still facing dozens of ongoing projects and renovations, the Yerkes Future Foundation is expecting to open the Yerkes Observatory doors once again for limited tours in the late-summer or early fall.

Foundation chairwoman Dianna Colman said she hopes the observatory will be open for tours toward the end of summer, but noted ongoing work throughout the building may limit areas that can be shown to ensure patron safety.

“We know there will be tours but they will be different than what was done in the past,” she said.

With the observatory currently designated as a hard-hat construction zone, Colman said come early fall, renovations throughout the building will likely still be ongoing, limiting what can be safely shown during tours.

“We need to do it on a limited basis because the work will continue while the weather is good,” she said.

While those passing by the historic observatory — donated to the Yerkes Future Foundation by the University of Chicago in May 2020 — may have noticed scaffolding, work trucks and fencing crowding the usually pastoral scene, Colman said she would like concerned residents to know the dust clouds are from restoration, not destruction, of the building.