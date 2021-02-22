Linn-Bloomfield school district places $250,000 referendum question on April ballot

The Linn-Bloomfield Joint No. 4 School District Board recently approved to place a $250,000 referendum question on the ballot during the April 6 election.

The referendum, if approved, would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $250,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and following school years.

The additional funding would be used to help pay for student programs and activities, building utilities and maintenance projects at Traver Elementary School, W3490 Linton Road in the Town of Linn.

If approved, the district’s mill rate will increase by about 35 cents during the 2021-2022 school year. The owner of a property valued at $200,000 would pay $5.84 a month during the 2021-2022 school year and the owner of a property valued at $400,000 would pay $11.68 a month.

The mill rate would decrease during the 2022-2023 school year.

District officials have decreased expenses by having one teacher per grade level in 4K through fourth grade.

Teachers in fifth grade through eighth grade, as well as physical education, art and music instructors, have shared different teaching responsibilities.