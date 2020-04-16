Linn pig roast event may go up in smoke because of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF LINN — Just when a yearly fire department pig roast was about to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the event is being postponed.

Organizers of the Linn Fire and EMS Pig and Corn Roast have decided to put the brakes on an event normally held in August that attracts hundreds of people.

Started in 1970, the fire department fundraiser would have marked its 50th anniversary this summer.

Fire Chief Pete Jones told a town board committee April 8 that he was worried about moving forward in uncertainty, because his department must order food in advance.

"I don't want to go out and buy all this stuff, and then come August that we still can't do it," Jones said. "Then we would have all this stuff that we paid for that we cannot use."

The popular summertime event has become the latest activity disrupted because of the coronavirus and the need to control the spread of the virus, especially with large public gatherings.

Coming on the 50th anniversary makes the pig roast postponement even more disappointing.

Organizers had planned to add live music from a band called Bella Cain, and the event was being moved from the usual Sunday to a Saturday to accommodate the band.