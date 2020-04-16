Linn pig roast event may go up in smoke because of coronavirus

TOWN OF LINN — Just when a yearly fire department pig roast was about to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the event is being postponed.
Organizers of the Linn Fire and EMS Pig and Corn Roast have decided to put the brakes on an event normally held in August that attracts hundreds of people.
Started in 1970, the fire department fundraiser would have marked its 50th anniversary this summer.
Fire Chief Pete Jones told a town board committee April 8 that he was worried about moving forward in uncertainty, because his department must order food in advance.
"I don't want to go out and buy all this stuff, and then come August that we still can't do it," Jones said. "Then we would have all this stuff that we paid for that we cannot use."
The popular summertime event has become the latest activity disrupted because of the coronavirus and the need to control the spread of the virus, especially with large public gatherings.
Coming on the 50th anniversary makes the pig roast postponement even more disappointing.
Organizers had planned to add live music from a band called Bella Cain, and the event was being moved from the usual Sunday to a Saturday to accommodate the band.
Officials in the fire department are not giving up hope that the pig roast still could be rescheduled later. However, they also are aware of the importance of controlling the coronavirus.
"That is always a possibility," organizer Dan Pitt said. "We don't want to exasperate the problem; we are here to save lives."
The pig roast event started in downtown Zenda in 1970 and has since been moved, now held each summer at the town's firehouse at N1457 Hillside Road. Organizers generally start selling tickets around the Fourth of July for a pig roast held in mid-August.
Over the years, up to 2,700 people have turned out to have fun and show support for the fire department.
As many as 16 pigs would have been roasted to feed the hungry crowd this summer.
"We were trying to do a give-back this year," Pitt said, "and thank the public for all the support they have given us all these years."
Town board member Roy White said the pig roast is a successful event that makes money for the fire department.
White also it has become a local tradition for as many years as he can remember.
"It is a great community get-together," he said. "It is sort of like a giant block party."
Fire department member Jason Smith said the event has become such a popular tradition that some seasonal homeowners and vacationers plan their summertime visits around the pig roast.
"I know there is a family that comes from Texas every year to make sure they are there on that weekend," Smith said.
