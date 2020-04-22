Linn town board incumbent unseated by budget reformer

TOWN OF LINN — The town government here is welcoming a new face, after challenger Kathy Leith unseated incumbent town board member Roy White.
Leith defeated White by a margin of 309-266 in the April 7 elections.
In another race, incumbent Alex Palmer turned back challenger Craig DeYoung by a result of 369 to 235.
White, who had served on the town board for five years, said he hopes to still be involved by attending board meetings and possibly serving on a committee.
“If there is something I feel strongly about,” he said, “I wouldn’t hesitate on making a comment.”
Leith, who was scheduled to be sworn in April 21, said she thanks voters for giving her an opportunity to serve their needs.
Leith has voiced concerns about the town’s budget, questioning past decisions to borrow funds and to make other budgetary adjustments. She said cutting the budget and re-prioritizing spending is one of her goals.
“It is my goal to assist residents with their questions and concerns, as well as keeping the community informed on important issues,” she said.
Palmer, who has served on the town board for eight years, also was re-elected April 7 to his seat on Reek School board, where he has served for 14 years.
Palmer said he was focused on improving infrastructure in the town, and he believes that was the difference in the race with DeYoung.
“I am really focused on rebuilding the township,” Palmer said. “I am also focused on preserving Lake Geneva and preserving the lake itself.”
Palmer said he was grateful for White’s years of service, but he also was looking forward to seeing Leith bring another voice to town government.
“She will certainly bring a different perspective with a different set of eyes looking at the issues,” he said.
