Lions Club finds new alternatives to popular summer event

After cancelling the lobster boil, Lions Club board wanted to come up with new ways to raise funds without risking the health and safety of patrons or volunteers, many of whom are elderly.

“We have all these commitments to the community that we would like to keep, so we came up with ‘Save the Lobster’ to raise the funds we donate back to the community every year,” LeRoux said.

Raffle tickets are being sold for $20 by club members and at Daniel’s Sentry grocery store in Walworth.

Club president Pat Kenny said the raffle is a good way to raise funds during the pandemic, because tickets can be sold online or with little face-to-face contact.

The raffle will help the Lions Club make donations to the local organizations that it supports every year.

“The whole mission of the Lions Club is to serve the public and to serve our community,” he said. “The thing is that, we don’t have the money we make off of lobster boil, then we have nothing to give back to the community.”

Along with the raffle, the club is hoping to raise funds by selling carryout lobster and steak meals kits, which will be distributed at Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 State Highway 50, east of Lake Geneva.