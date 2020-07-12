Lions Club finds new alternatives to popular summer event

FONTANA — Forced by the coronavirus pandemic to cancel a popular fundraiser, the Big Foot Lions Club instead is planning a “Save the Lobster” 50/50 raffle as well as a carryout lobster and steak event.
To ensure the safety of patrons and volunteers, the Lions Club in April announced the cancellation of its Fontana Lobster Boil and Steak Fry fundraiser.
Because revenues from the annual event finance donations the club makes to area organizations throughout the year, the cancellation left questions as to how the contributions could be made.
To bring in funds that will later be put toward student scholarships, fire department donations and more, the Lions Club has announced alternative events in a 50/50 raffle and a meal pickup from Lake Geneva Country Meats.
In addition to a first-place raffle prize of half of all ticket sales, second- and third-place prizes are being offered. The second-place winner receives a night stay and round of golf at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, while the third-place winner receives a reserved table for four at the 2021 Lobster Boil and Steak Fry, with a free dinner and drinks.
Lions Club co-director Moe LeRoux said the group hopes to sell 5,000 tickets before the raffle drawing, totaling $100,000 in sales, which would mean $50,000 raised for the club.
After cancelling the lobster boil, Lions Club board wanted to come up with new ways to raise funds without risking the health and safety of patrons or volunteers, many of whom are elderly.
“We have all these commitments to the community that we would like to keep, so we came up with ‘Save the Lobster’ to raise the funds we donate back to the community every year,” LeRoux said.
Raffle tickets are being sold for $20 by club members and at Daniel’s Sentry grocery store in Walworth.
Club president Pat Kenny said the raffle is a good way to raise funds during the pandemic, because tickets can be sold online or with little face-to-face contact.
The raffle will help the Lions Club make donations to the local organizations that it supports every year.
“The whole mission of the Lions Club is to serve the public and to serve our community,” he said. “The thing is that, we don’t have the money we make off of lobster boil, then we have nothing to give back to the community.”
Along with the raffle, the club is hoping to raise funds by selling carryout lobster and steak meals kits, which will be distributed at Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 State Highway 50, east of Lake Geneva.
The meal kits will be sold July 24 and 25, the same weekend the Lobster Boil was originally planned. Orders must be called in or placed online ahead of the pickup tine.
The carryout kits, costing $28 to $38, offer steaks, lobster tails or a combination, along with seasoning and cooking instructions.
Lions Club co-director Joe Abell said he is thankful to Lake Geneva Country Meats for assistance in the unusual fundraiser.
Abell said while he does not expect the club to collect the same amount of funds normally from the lobster boil festival, he said the new fundraising efforts should help the club keep up their charitable activities.
“We have a lot of commitment that we carry, every penny we make goes back to the public,” he said. “We want to do it this year as best we can.”
