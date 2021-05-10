Lion's Club proposes $100,000 playground for Williams Bay Lion's Park

WILLIAMS BAY — Laying in a hospital bed after a grueling triple bypass surgery, Williams Bay Lion’s Club secretary Doug Swangren thought of something many in similar positions may dwell on, his grandchildren.
Swangren said while recovering in the hospital he thought about creating a lasting fixture for his grandchildren and other children in Williams Bay their age. Something they could enjoy for years to come; something that would get them outside; something like a playground.
“When I was laying in the hospital for two weeks because they had some complications I was thinking about this, and I just went out and got a plan,” he said.
On Swangren’s initiative, the Williams Bay Lion’s Club is proposing a new $100,000 playground, which if approved by the village board, would be installed on the northeastern part of the village’s Lion’s Park, where there is currently a sand volleyball pit.
Swangren commissioned Cambridge-based playground equipment supplier Lee Recreation, LLC to create a rendering of what the proposed playground would look like.
Under the proposal, the playground would consist of two separate playground towers, one for older children and the other for younger ones, both consisting of multi-leveled platforms, slides, activities and climbing areas.
The proposal also includes a row of swings for infants and children as well as an ADA accessible swing.
ADA accessibility is prevalent throughout other elements of the playground, with a total of 29 play events listed in the building plan.
Jeff Thompson, a Lee Recreation salesperson working with Swangren on the proposal, said the playground would also feature a QR code display that child guardians could scan with their phones to give them access to various activities around the playground.
For example, an activity available after scanning the code might be a race where children have to reach specific markers around the playground.
“It keeps the kids active, gets them involved with other kids and gives them some exercise as well,” Thompson said.
Swangren said the new playground would not interfere with the current wooden playground located near the volleyball pit in the village and that its proximity to Highway 67 would attract families to the village who would patronize local businesses.
“It would not only be a focal point for people as they drive down the highway, it would also bring business to the Bay,” he said.
Swangren said there are currently no contributions to the project because it is so early in the planning process and that he is unsure if the village would be able to provide any funding for the new playground.
Pending village approval of the project, the long-time Lion’s Club member said some of the club's annual fundraisers may serve as a platform to help finance the new playground.
Williams Bay Lion’s Club events this summer include the 50th Annual Lion’s Club Pancake Day in Edgewater Park on July 3, the Corn and Brat Festival the weekend of August 13 and a first-time car show planned for early June.
The Nicholas Caseli Memorial Car Show will be a first-time event organized by the Lion’s Club and will pay tribute to late club member Nicholas Caselli, who died in summer 2020.
Caselli, a long-time respected member of the club and car enthusiast, Swangren said the show is being organized to honor the former member.
“He was a hell-of-a guy,” Swangren said.
The location of the show has yet to be determined but Swangren said the club is considering venues like the Yerkes Observatory or George Williams College.