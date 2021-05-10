Lion's Club proposes $100,000 playground for Williams Bay Lion's Park

The proposal also includes a row of swings for infants and children as well as an ADA accessible swing.

ADA accessibility is prevalent throughout other elements of the playground, with a total of 29 play events listed in the building plan.

Jeff Thompson, a Lee Recreation salesperson working with Swangren on the proposal, said the playground would also feature a QR code display that child guardians could scan with their phones to give them access to various activities around the playground.

For example, an activity available after scanning the code might be a race where children have to reach specific markers around the playground.

“It keeps the kids active, gets them involved with other kids and gives them some exercise as well,” Thompson said.

Swangren said the new playground would not interfere with the current wooden playground located near the volleyball pit in the village and that its proximity to Highway 67 would attract families to the village who would patronize local businesses.

“It would not only be a focal point for people as they drive down the highway, it would also bring business to the Bay,” he said.