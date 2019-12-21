Lions Club recognizes 50-year member Gene Haseley

The Lake Geneva Lions Club recognized Eugene “Gene” Haseley for 50 years of service Dec. 3 at the Lake Geneva Museum, 255 Mill St.

Haseley, 89, moved his young family to Lake Geneva in the early 1960s and has lived in Lake Geneva ever since. He has been involved with the Lions Club continuously since 1969, and served in numerous leadership roles throughout his tenure with the organization.

“We couldn’t be prouder to recognize Gene for his dedication to the Lake Geneva Lions Club,” said Andy Kerwin, club president. “He is an exemplary member of our organization, and his commitment to serving this community is beyond compare.”

Haseley currently serves on the Wisconsin Lions Club Eye Bank Foundation, which is dedicated to restoring the gift of sight through recovery and transplantation of corneas, research to advance the knowledge and treatment of eye diseases, and education to increase donations of human eyes after death.

Gene is a certified vision screener and regularly conducts eye testing for grade school children, and delivers Meals on Wheels.

He was president, vice president, director and treasurer of the Lake Geneva Lions Club. Currently, he serves as director.