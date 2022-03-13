Liquor licenses approved for Geneva Tap House

The people working to change the former Geneva Theater into a taproom now have liquor licenses for the proposed business.

On Feb. 28, members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a fermented malt beverage “Class B” liquor license and a wine “Class C” liquor license for Geneva Tap House.

The liquor licenses were unanimously recommended by the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee Feb. 16.

Representatives from Win Properties LLC, of Burlington, are in the process of renovating Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. According to the plan, the former movie theater will become a taproom, live entertainment venue and outdoor beer garden.

As part of the project, theater auditoriums three and four are set to be renovated into the Geneva Tap House, which will include 50 self-pour taps. Patrons can sample locally-crafted beers, wines, meads and hard seltzers.

The self-pour taps will feature “IPourIt” technology, which uses an iPad that includes information about the beverages and does not allow customers to pour more than 32 ounces of alcohol.

Auditoriums one and two are set to be renovated into the Geneva Stage for live music, community performances, stage plays, classic and independent movies, acting classes and business presentations.

On Jan. 24, City Council members unanimously approved a precise implementation plan to allow Win Properties LLC to renovate the theater building for a commercial indoor entertainment facility and an outdoor commercial entertainment land use.

The council members also unanimously approved a general development plan to allow for the commercial indoor entertainment and outdoor commercial entertainment land uses.

In explaining the reason behind the new business, Shad Branen — co-owner of Win Properties — said the movie theater has been negatively affected during the past few years by the coronavirus, movie streaming services and opening of the luxury Emagine Geneva Lakes theater in the Town of Lyons.

The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928 and hosted such performers as Will Rogers and the Marx Brothers. After being closed for about 10 years, Branen renovated the building and reopened it as a movie theater in March 2017.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.