Liquor licenses for Zaab Corner Bistro receive initial approval

Zaab Corner Bistro, 501 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, has received initial approval for two "Class B" liquor licenses.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee approved a reserved "Class B" intoxicating liquor license and a "Class B" fermented malt beverage liquor license for the restaurant, March 15, by a 4-1 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund voting "no."

The liquor licenses still have to be approved by the full city council. The city council members approved a "Class C" wine liquor license for the restaurant in August 2021.

Hedlund said he has an issue with granting Zaab Corner Bistro the reserved liquor license, because the city only has one such license available and he feels it should be granted to a new business that is being established in the community.

The State of Wisconsin grants municipalities reserved liquor licenses based on their popular growth. Municipalities are eligible to receive an additional reserved liquor license when their population increases by 400 people.

Lake Geneva's current population is about 8,200 people and would be eligible to receive another reserved liquor license when its population increases to about 8,600 people.

"This is a reserved license, and it's there for development." Hedlund said. "When our population gets to be where we can have another reserved license, then I would be in favor of giving a reserved license to any qualified applicant. But in the short term, I don't think this qualifies."

Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of awarding a reserved license to an already-established business if it qualifies for a liquor license.

"I have always been of the opinion that if we have the license and the applicant is qualified, then we should give away the license," Howell said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the reserved licenses are meant to be issued not to be set aside for future development.

"The intent was not to mean, in any way, that you should keep it aside," Fesenmaier said. "It had nothing to do with putting it aside and waiting for another business."

Hedlund also said the owners of Zaab Corner Bistro previously had a liquor license but returned it to the city.

"Now they want to come back and use the only available reserved license," Hedlund said. "I don't understand the reasoning."

Dawn Monroe, partner owner for Zaab Corner Bistro, said the owners of Zaab Corner Bistro never had a liquor license for the building where the restaurant is located.

She said Greg Anagnos, had the liquor license for the building but returned it to the city when he closed Medusa's Grill and Bistro, which was previously located in the Broad Street building.

"We're only leasing it, and we were told that the person who owned the building, which was Greg from Medusa's, had to turn the license in, then if we wanted to apply for it, we would have to go ahead and reapply for it," Monroe said. "That was never ours to keep. We never did have the liquor license."

Zaab Corner Bistro opened for business last summer in the former location of Medusa's Grill and Bistro. The restaurant features steak, barbecue, seafood and Hibachi dishes.

