List of the newest Walworth County criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Cody T. Chic, 26, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping for allegedly having contact with a person in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Lawrence A. Cornelius, 26, Milwaukee, has been charged with theft, identity theft and issuance of a worthless check in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years and nine months in prison and $45,000 in fines.
Kitty A. Cortez, 41, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly drinking alcohol in the town of Geneva in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Christopher P. Czerpak, 33, Whitewater, has been charged with armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal damage to property involving a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years and nine months in prison and $85,000 in fines.
Albert E.A. Fletcher, 20, East Troy, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety at a residence in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Carlos Garcia, 43, Elkhorn, has been charged with burglary and obstructing an officer involving a residence in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and three months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
Steven R. Huerta, 38, Elkhorn, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Karly L. Badame Krkljus, 26, Lake Geneva, has been charged with five counts of bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 31 years and six months in prison and $70,000 in fines.
Jaslyn M. Kunkel, 33, Whitewater, has been charged with failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child allegedly involving a 14-year-old boy. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Patrick W. McCarthy, 48, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Leah E. Mims, 29, Stockbridge, Georgia, has been charged with uttering a forgery and two counts of identity theft in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Lazaro X. Ozuna, 23, Delavan, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct at a business in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
William G. Shwatal, 33, Twin Lakes, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and obstructing an officer, following a traffic stop in Bloomfield. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Terry W. Winans, 63, Delavan, has been charged with receiving stolen property from an alleged burglary in Rockford, Illinois. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.