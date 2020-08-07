List of the newest Walworth County criminal complaints

Carlos Garcia, 43, Elkhorn, has been charged with burglary and obstructing an officer involving a residence in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and three months in prison and $35,000 in fines.

Steven R. Huerta, 38, Elkhorn, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Karly L. Badame Krkljus, 26, Lake Geneva, has been charged with five counts of bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 31 years and six months in prison and $70,000 in fines.

Jaslyn M. Kunkel, 33, Whitewater, has been charged with failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child allegedly involving a 14-year-old boy. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Patrick W. McCarthy, 48, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Leah E. Mims, 29, Stockbridge, Georgia, has been charged with uttering a forgery and two counts of identity theft in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.