List of this year's 2022 official Lake Geneva mailboat jumpers released, for all others there is always next year

AJ Theisz believes he has the distinction of being the only Lake Geneva Cruise Line mailboat jumper to accidentally knock a mailbox into the water during Walworth County’s 106-year mailboat delivery history.

Theisz, along with 10 other local youth, tried out to be a Lake Geneva Cruise Line mailboat jumper for the summer tourism season, June 14. Theisz, 21, of Lake Geneva has worked for Lake Geneva Cruise Line for about six years and has been a mailboat jumper for two years.

During his tryout, Theisz recalled the day he accidently knocked a mailbox into Geneva Lake.

“I closed the mailbox and right before I was going to go back onto the boat, in corner of my eye, I saw a little bit of movement and it was the mailbox slowly falling into the water,” Theisz said. “The engines are going at max speed, so instantly the mailbox just floated out.”

Theisz said the boat captain circled back to the pier and made him retrieve the mailbox from the water and place it back on the deck. He said the pier company repaired the mailbox, and he is not certain if the owner even found out what happened.

“They made sure we had someone go out quickly to fix it to make sure nobody could be angry about it,” he said.

Despite the mishap with the mailbox, Theisz said he has enjoyed working as a mailboat deliverer.

“I love being a part of the historic tradition,” Theisz said. “It’s definitely a massive, accelerating rush that happens with every single jump. So it’s definitely a blast.”

Several other local youth tried out for mailboat delivery positions for the summer. Some of the candidates were veteran mailboat jumpers, while others were trying out for the first time.

After the tryouts seven candidates were selected as Lake Geneva Cruise Line mailboat jumpers for the 2022 summer season.

The candidates who were selected include:

Paige Aspinall, 21 of Lake Geneva

Marissa Torres-Raby, 18, of Delavan

Erin Hensler, 17, of Lake Geneva

Sid Pearl, 18, of Park Ridge, Illinois

Ciara Connelly, 16, of Walworth

Ethan Connelly, 18, of Walworth

Andrew Theisz, 21, of Lake Geneva

First-time attempt Sisters Jenna Pearl, 15, and Mia Pearl, 16, both of Park Ridge, Illinois were looking to become new mailboat deliverer recruits during the tryouts.

Jenna said she feels landing a mailboat jumper job would be an exciting experience for the summer.

“It’s something fun to do in the summer,” Jenna said. “Plus, you get to ride on a boat.”

Jenna said she and her sister did not have a set strategy for how they were going to master the mailboat jumping.

“We’re just going for it today,” Jenna said.

Meghan Rudd, 15, of Fontana also was trying out for the first time, as she was trying to follow in her family’s tradition as her mother and cousins worked as mailboat deliverers.

“It’s a fun tradition,” Rudd said. “It’s really an adrenaline rush. I’m very excited for the summer.”

Rudd was excited after making a successful jump attempt. She said making the jump was not an easy task.

‘It was actually a bit of a shock because I didn’t know what to expect,” Rudd said. “It was kind of hard, but it was fun.”

Rudd said her family members gave her some advice before the tryouts.

“They just said what some of the other people said— ‘Jump with the boat and not at the boat,’” Rudd said.

The Pearl sisters and Rudd didn’t end up making the final list of official 2022 mailboat jumpers. But there is always next year.

Veteran jumpers make a returnMarissa Torres-Raby, 18, of Delavan was attempting to work as a mailboat jumper for the second year, as she worked for the cruise line last summer.

Torres-Raby said working as a mailboat jumper is an enjoyable experience.

“I like that you can spend the entire morning on the lake, and it’s just a really fun job,” Torres-Raby said. “You never know if you’re going to fall in the water or not.”

Torres-Raby said she had a memorable experience last year after grabbing a pier post in Williams Bay that had recently been painted.

“I took my hand off, and it was full of white paint,” Torres-Raby said. “They had just painted the post that morning.”

Paige Aspinall, 21, of Lake Geneva was looking to become a mailboat jumper for her fifth summer, which she was able to do successfully. She said she enjoys delivering mail to the Geneva Lake Piers and sharing information about the historic homes along the lake, as the mailboat jumpers are asked to narrate information about the homes during the mailboat tours.

“I just love being outside and going for a boat ride every day,” Aspinall said. “I also love sharing information about the homes. People love hearing about that history.”

Aspinall admits that there has been a few times she has plunged into the water while delivering mail.

“I’ve fallen in a few times here and there,” Aspinall said. “It’s a little embarrassing, but I’ve gotten used to it by now.”

Tourism secretary judges and attempts a jumpWisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Ann Sayers served as a guest judge during the tryouts. Sayers said not only was she looking for candidates who could make the jumps but who also seemed to be enthusiastic about the job.

“The mailboat tours are a big part of the tourism industry in Wisconsin,” Sayers said. “It’s really important that mailboat jumpers are having fun and are able to to show the unique part of Wisconsin’s culture to the tourists.”

Sayers attempted a jump. Despite taking a tumble on the pier, Sayers was able to successfully return to the boat.

“It’s much higher than you think, and there’s a lot of momentum with the boat,” Sayers said. “It’s a lot harder than it looks, but I can imagine once you get it down it’s fun.”

Lake Geneva Cruise Line will conduct its mailboat tours through Sept. 15. For more information, visit www.cruiselakegeneva.com.

