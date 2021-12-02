Literacy council receives donation from energy foundation

ELKHORN — Walworth County Literacy Council (WCLC) received a $3,000 contribution from We Energies Foundation.

WCLC is a nonprofit organization that promotes awareness of adult literacy needs and collaborates with the local community in developing and providing instruction in basic literacy skills, English as a second language, citizenship preparation, and GED support. The Jail Literacy Program instructs inmates in reading, writing and math.

Through the support of We Energies Foundation, WCLC can address the pressing need of increasing the county’s literacy rate and equipping adults with language and literacy skills that enable them to be productive and self-reliant community members.

For more information about our services, becoming a volunteer or donating, email wclcinfo@gmail.com, call 262-475-9180 or visit www.walworthcountyliteracycouncil.org.