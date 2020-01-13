Little libraries offer an artistic eyeful

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The miniature library ended up in city-owned Westgate Tot Lot park, located across the street from his childhood home on Miller Court in Lake Geneva.

“I figured the park was the perfect place to put it,” he said.

Since Haldorsen moved on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after graduating high school, his mother, Teresa Haldorsen, has taken over responsibility of the Little Free Library.

Teresa Haldorsen said the library seems to get a lot of use among neighborhood residents and visitors. She new books regularly and is considering doing some maintenance work on the structure, including re-shingling the roof.

“Really, it’s held up really well,” she said. “I know the latches are a little rusty, but that’s from the Wisconsin weather. But this summer, I think it needs a little touch up.”

Another mini-library is located outside of the Nine Lives Boutique store at 835 Geneva St. in Lake Geneva.

The store’s library is painted red in the design of a sailboat on a lake.

Store owner Jan Beardsley said the library was donated about three years ago by a business owner across the street whose landlord did not want the tiny library there.