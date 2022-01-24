Lizzy Melchi becomes first female eagle scout in Lake Geneva

Lizzy Melchi showed off her Eagle Scout dedication project at the YMCA in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Jan. 22. Melchi, who has been a scout since 2019 when girls were first allowed to join the organization formerly known as the Boy Scouts, wanted to make a difference for her fellow swimmers with a pair of benches.

“I swim at the YMCA, so last summer during our practice all the kids were just sitting on the floor and sitting on the big rock that’s outside,” Lizzy Melchi said. “It just isn’t safe with kids basically sitting in a parking lot.”

One of her swim coaches suggested that benches would be a good idea and Lizzy put it into action and “brought it to reality.”

The two benches, with her name etched in them, now sit outside the YMCA main doors. Lizzy’s mom, Jen Melchi, couldn’t be more proud of her daughter, a daughter that now becomes the first ever female Eagle Scout in the area. Lake Geneva hasn’t had a scout troop with girls, so Lizzy has been with a troop in Waterford. Jen now calls it pretty cool that her daughter and other local girls can be a part of the Scouts.

“I’m so, so proud,” she said. “Her brother is an Eagle Scout as well, so she was working to try and get it before him, which didn’t happen, but it was close. She has been working so hard.

