Local artist to be featured during upcoming event

The works of a local, hall-of-fame artist will be featured during an upcoming weekend-long event.

Representatives from the Geneva Lake Foundation are set to host the “Neal Aspinall: Pure Genuine Lake Geneva” art exhibit July 29 through July 31 at the Geneva Room, 772 Main St., Suite 202, in Lake Geneva.

The exhibit will feature about 30 pieces of Neal Aspinall’s artwork. Aspinall produces artwork for posters, T-shirts, promotional products and business logos.

Kristina Tarantino, event organizer, said the Geneva Lake Foundation wanted to host an event that featured a local artist.

“He’s always wanted to do an art show, and this is the first time ever that more than 30 of his works of art are going to be plastered all over the walls,” Tarantino said. “There will be posters everywhere, and it’s the first time that his collection will be in one place.”

Aspinall of Lake Geneva said he was honored when the Geneva Lake Foundation approached him about doing an art show featuring his work.

“I was thrilled,” Aspinall said. “I was very excited. I was very happy,”

The festivities will kick off from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., July 29 with a VIP party that will include silent and live auction, cocktails, appetizers, music, art demonstration, “meet the artist” event, unveiling of Aspinall’s newest poster and networking event.

General art shows will be held from noon to 4 p.m., July 30 and July 31, which will allow people to view the artwork and have a poster signed by Aspinall.

Aspinall’s artwork will be available for purchase throughout the event.

“People can go to the show on Saturday and Sunday and look at his work in one spot,” Tarantino said. “It’s something to do, and it’s a fun art event.”

Aspinall has completed artwork for several local events, businesses, organizations and communities including the Lake Geneva Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show, Venetian Festival, Winterfest, Geneva Theater, Next Door Pub, Baker House, Geneva Lake Museum, Lake Geneva Cannery, Village of Williams Bay, Friends of Big Foot Beach State Park and the Riviera.

He also has done artwork for several national events, businesses and organizations including Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks, Los Angeles Marathon, Acura LA Bike Tour, Ducks Unlimited, American Family Insurance, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Coors Brewing Company, Frito Lay, Facebook, Harley Davidson, Kentucky Fried Chicken and YMCA.

“I was always drawn to print advertising than I was fine art,” Aspinall said. “Fine art is expressing yourself, where illustration is communicating an idea or an image or a product or communicating a message.”

Aspinall does artwork featuring nature, wildlife, vehicles, boats and the Lake Geneva area.

“A lot of times, I don’t get to do what I want,” Aspinall said. “I do what the clients want, whatever the topic is and whoever the client is.”

Aspinall said he also enjoys pre-1960s advertising artwork.

“I’m a big fan of pre-60s advertising, 1950s, 1940s and 1930s,” Aspinall said. “I’m just a big fan of retro advertising.”

Aspinall said he has been interested in artwork since his childhood.

“I was the youngest of four kids, and all three of my siblings were into art,” Aspinall said. “My dad was a draftsman at Southern Wisconsin Gas Company. So there were always drawing supplies and art supplies all over the place, so it just kind of came naturally.”

Aspinall graduated from the Art Institute of Colorado in 1985 and was inducted into the art institute’s hall of fame in 2007. He began his first job working as an artist in 1985 and started working freelance in 1994.

“I realized if I wanted to go national, I would have to go out on my own,” Aspinall said. “It’s the way of the business. At the time, that’s how it worked.”

Aspinall said he is looking forward to showcasing his work during an event in his hometown of Lake Geneva.

“It’s very exciting,” Aspinall said. “I didn’t institute this. They contacted me.”

Tarantino said the Geneva Lake Foundation plans to host more art events in the future.

“We’re trying to improve Walworth County’s cultural art offerings,” Tarantino said. “This is a local artist, but maybe down the road we can reach out to Milwaukee and Chicago artists and even Madison. There’s a lot of things to do in Lake Geneva but we don’t have like an art museum, so we thought bringing in different rotating exhibits would be a fun thing to do.”

The cost to attend the July 29 VIP event is $68, and the cost to attend the July 30 and July 31 art shows is $8. Visit www.genevaroom.com to purchase tickets.

For more information about Aspinall’s work, visit www.nealaspinall.com.