Local businesswoman spreads holiday cheer to retirement homes

A local businesswoman is collecting donations to spread holiday cheer to area assisted living communities.

Eileen Fricke, sales director at Mary Kay Cosmetics, is facilitating and sponsoring the “Adopt a Grandparent” program in the Geneva Lake area. Donations help fund Fricke’s gift packages of coffee mugs, hand cream and candy for assisted living residents.

“Some of these people don’t have anyone. They don’t get gifts, they don’t get calls,” Fricke said. “So we just want to brighten up somebody’s life this year.”

This year, Fricke plans to serve Golden Years and other retirement homes in Walworth. Fricke has been running the program for about four years, with strong community support — “People are very receptive,” she said.

Perhaps community donors, like Fricke, have had family members in nursing and retirement homes and understand the importance of outreach. Many residents of such facilities receive few to no visits, Fricke said, even from family.

“I had an aunt in a nursing home,” she said. “I know what it’s like.”

Fricke said many Mary Kay directors facilitate “Adopt a Grandparent” in their respective regions. She said the company philosophy values community outreach — “how you can make a person feel good,” Fricke said.

In years past, Fricke has visited nursing homes to do makeovers for women.

“Not expecting any money,” she said. “Just making them look and feel good.”

Like the makeovers, the gift-giving program is also a nonprofit pursuit for Fricke, she said. She matches the donations herself.

Fricke recalled delivering the coffee mugs, hand creams and sweets to seniors over the past few years. The reactions are priceless, she said.

“They get this smile on their face,” she said. “Those are some of the memories you just don’t forget.”

People interested in making a donation should call Fricke at 708-269-8510. Twenty dollars provide gifts for two residents. Donors may sponsor as many gifts as they would like.

Fricke said donations should be made by Dec. 1.

“You never know whose life you’re going to touch,” she said.

