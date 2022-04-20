Local entrepreneur pitches idea for Dungeons and Dragons-themed restaurant on television program

A local entrepreneur recently had the opportunity to present his idea for a Dungeons & Dragons-themed restaurant to a group of business “moguls” on a locally-produced television program.

Daniel Colwell was a contestant on the television program “Project Pitch It,” in which he presented his plans to establish the Griffin & Gargoyle Tavern in the Lake Geneva area.

As part of “Project Pitch It,” three contestants present their business idea to a panel who offer advice and select the contestant who they feel has the best business plan.

The winning contestants receive financial assistance to help them invest and start up their business.

“It features entrepreneurs from Wisconsin with big ideas,” Colwell said. “It allows entrepreneurs to take their idea and pitch it to entrepreneurs who have been highly successful in their careers.”

The episode which includes Colwell is set to air 10:35 p.m., April 23 on WISN-TV ABC in Milwaukee.

After it airs, it will be made available on YouTube.

Colwell said he cannot discuss the results of the program before it airs.

“I’m excited to have everybody tune in on Saturday and see,” Colwell said. “I can’t share anything specifically about what happened on the show.”

Colwell said, during the program, he shared his business plan with the panel of judges and why the Griffin & Gargoyle Tavern would be a good fit for the Lake Geneva area.

Dungeons & Dragons was invented in the City of Lake Geneva in 1974 by Gary Gygax.

“There was a lot of information of the greater Lake Geneva area and what it is known for and why a business like this would be an effective partner to the community and why it would be successful, as it looks to grow,” he said.

Colwell auditioned for the show in front of a production team and then was invited to be a contestant. He said he prepared for the show by working with a group of business coaches from Whitewater.

“They’ve been fantastic supporters of me, personally, as an entrepreneur as a navigate this small business start up atmosphere,” Colwell said. “So they have been great coaches and were kind enough to direct me to this group who reached out looking for potential participants.”

The episode was filmed on Nov. 1, 2021. Colwell said participating in the show was a rewarding and stressful experience.

“As you would expect, it’s exciting, it’s accelerating, it’s nerve wracking, but it was a great opportunity to share my business plan,” Colwell said. “We’re so excited about the Griffins & Gargoyle project and what we’re hoping to achieve with it.”

Colwell plans to establish the Griffin & Gargoyle Tavern on vacant land near the Emagine theater on Highway 120 in the Town of Linn. He currently is working with Lake Geneva officials about getting the land annexed into the city and extending the city’s sewer and water system to the property.

Annexing the property into the city and extending water and sewer service to the property would have to be approved by the city council.

Colwell said he is set to meet with city officials again within the next few weeks, and the annexation could be voted on in the upcoming months. He said city officials seem to be supportive of the proposal.

“The conversations we’ve had have all been positive,” Colwell said. “I’m not sure when it will be on a city agenda.”

Colwell hopes to break ground on the restaurant in the fall and have it completed by March 2024 — the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.

“It’s our intention to be open to celebrate fantasy enthusiasm and the game that inspired it in the city that it was born,” Colwell said.

The Griffin & Gargoyle Tavern is set to feature a restaurant, ax-throwing area, mixology bar, game-playing room and gift shop. Employees will be dressed in medieval-themed costumes.

Colwell said the restaurant should be an enjoyable experience for customers, whether or not they are a fantasy gaming fan.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience. You’re going to step through the portal of our own fantasy world, and the experience is going to be riveting,” Colwell said. “We’re going to have opportunities for our customers to invest in a world that we’re creating.”

“Project Pitch It” is in its sixth season. Throughout its five seasons, the program has awarded about $3 million in prizes and has helped to create more than 300 jobs.

The program has about 80,000 viewers in Milwaukee, Madison, Wausau, Green Bay and La Crosse.

