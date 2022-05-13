Local founders hope ByDesign can change the world, presenting at Elkhorn High School on Wednesday, May 18

ByDesign CEO and Co-founder Arthur Hanna and Nelson Ray, one of the founding team members and head of product, will be presenting at Elkhorn High School on Wednesday, May 18.

ByDeisgn, a web and mobile application platform used for planning and achievement that integrates with professional and personal daily planning needs, all started in Walworth County. Well, sort of.

Hanna, who was born and raised in the Tuscany neighborhood of Lake Geneva near Lake Geneva Country Meats, is the CEO and Co-founder of ByDesign. He attended Boston University and now lives in Boston, Massachusetts where the company is headquartered.

“My original co-founder and I met teaching high school and spent a lot of time during our lunch breaks trying to figure out how can we help both our students and ourselves reach our full potential in life,” Hanna said. “We basically became so obsessed with the idea that we quit our jobs and decided to go full-time.”

Hanna spent two years as a teacher within the Teachers for America organization after graduating from Boston University before moving over to ByDesign full-time.

ByDesign is the first social and achievement oriented planning tool. Hanna said its goal is to help people plan their lives, build community and achieve goals.

“We’re very different from everything else out there as we’re not just planning software, we’re also very social with a large social networking aspect to it.”

One of the people who had a big part in the social networking aspect of it was Ray who graduated from Elkhorn High School in December of last year. He has plans to move out to Boston in the near future.

“I first had an internship with a social media company in Denmark,” Ray said. “I had actually built two apps prior to joining ByDesign.”

He also had an internship with Palmer-Hamilton, a furniture manufacturer based in Elkhorn.

“I really took off with learning coding by coding circuit boards to actually communicate with each other wirelessly,” he said. “I could have a circuit board that would have a switch and then the other that would have a lightbulb. They could be across the room and I would program them in a way that they could interact with each other.”

Ray eventually took an internship with ByDesign with the intentions of adding some things to the application, but it turned out to be so much more than that, completing the expected internship in just two weeks.

“I actually really started adding to the product with architectural solutions on the backend and many other areas that were not expected of me,” he said.

Ray was promoted to software engineer, and within a month he was promoted to product manager and as of early 2022 he is the head of product.

Hanna said he brought Ray on as an intern after meeting him during his senior year of high school.

“I met him (Nelson Ray) and he absolutely blew me away,” he said. “He started outperforming our previous developer (since replaced) and here we are with him now as the head of our product.”

The interest all started for Ray during his freshman and sophomore years of high school after taking some engineering and computer science courses along with his internships. That interest was also sparked with a little help from a friend and caffeine.

“What actually really got me into coding was a friend came over and we had four energy drinks each,” he said. “We were caffeinated up and we actually learned an entire programming language in one night.”

Hanna believes and hopes that they will have 5-to-10 million users within the next five years.

“We’re really going to take over the productivity space and try and work to reimagine productivity,” he said. “We are trying to bring people together in a way that makes it easy to achieve goals and plan your life in a way that makes your life better. We’re doing a lot of marketing now, a lot of outreach and just trying to build some traction.”

Information on ByDesign can be found on the website bydesign.io and the ByDesign app in the app store.

“We’re helping people imagine what their life could look like tomorrow with the actions taken today,” Ray said. “We have downloadable go-plans for learning new skills, going into a new career or developing habits of eating healthier or working out. These are all things than can be started today to become a better you tomorrow. With that mission, we want to positively impact the lives of millions around the world.

