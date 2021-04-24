Local groups to host second biennial Kettle Moraine Bird Festival

Geneva Lake Conservancy, along with the Lakeland Audubon Society and the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee, will host the second biennial Kettle Moraine Bird Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 8 at Bromley Woods, W5798 Greening Road in Whitewater.

The event coincides with World Migratory Bird Day.

Participants will be able to view a variety of warblers as well as many other forest interior birds. Bromley Woods is one of the conservancy’s new nature preserves and features an oak woodland and savanna and kettle pond, which provide habitat for many declining bird populations. Bird walks will be offered at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., followed by an optional gourmet boxed lunch under an open tent in an oak savanna.

During the lunch, birding expert Wayne Rhode of Walworth will give a presentation on warblers. Rhode has over 50 years of birding experience and has photographed over 270 species of birds in Wisconsin, including 35 species of warblers.

“Spring migration gives us a great opportunity to engage in citizen science like Migratory Bird Day,” the Conservancy’s Community Outreach Manager Maddie Olivieri said in a news release. “Some of these birds fly from Argentina all the way to Canada, and it is incredible that we here in Walworth County play a part in supporting that migration.”