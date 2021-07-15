Local historian James Davis remembered as a kind, compassionate person who liked to help others

Gee said Davis started serving as a docent during the time he was president of the museum board, and he thought Davis would be a quality member of the board.

“I thought this guy would be a perfect candidate for a board position. As luck would have it, we had a vacancy on the board,” Gee said. “As soon as I found out he had an interest in the museum, we had him as a board member immediately and he served on the board from that point on.”

Ewing said Davis always made his tours interesting for museum guests and enjoyed sharing information about Lake Geneva’s history.

“Museum visitors that were lucky enough to have Jim as their docent had an interesting and enriching tour going back in time, and they certainly got their money’s worth,” Ewing said.

Gee said Davis took the time to learn about every exhibit as much as possible. He said Davis enjoyed taking visitors around the museum and talking about each exhibit.

“If you wanted to spend the time at the museum, he could spend a couple of hours with you walking through and telling you something relevant about every exhibit in the museum,” Gee said. “He was probably one of the most knowledgeable people at the museum.”