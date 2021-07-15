Local historian James Davis remembered as a kind, compassionate person who liked to help others

James Davis’ passion for educating people about local history and helping others in need will live on in the memories of those who knew him.
Davis, 87, passed away June 26 at his home in Lake Geneva. Davis was an advocate for local history and served as a docent and a board member for the Geneva Lake Museum for many years.
Janet Ewing, executive director for the Geneva Lake Museum, said Davis was involved in about every aspect of the museum. Ewing said she enjoyed having the opportunity to work with Davis.
“He was a true gentleman, always there to help with museum projects and events,” she said.
Davis often hosted the museum’s “Tuesday @ 2” program, in which he would present information about the history of the area.
“He loved Geneva Lake and its history,” Ewing said. “Jim enjoyed researching for and delivering his ‘Tuesday @ 2’ programs that were so popular with the community.”
James Gee, vice president of the Geneva Lake Museum Board, said he first met Davis about 30 years ago when they both served on the former Pilgrim Church board.
He remembers Davis as an intelligent, quiet and generous person.
“He was always there to help somebody and he never asked for anything in return,” Gee said. “He was that type of guy.”
Gee said Davis started serving as a docent during the time he was president of the museum board, and he thought Davis would be a quality member of the board.
“I thought this guy would be a perfect candidate for a board position. As luck would have it, we had a vacancy on the board,” Gee said. “As soon as I found out he had an interest in the museum, we had him as a board member immediately and he served on the board from that point on.”
Ewing said Davis always made his tours interesting for museum guests and enjoyed sharing information about Lake Geneva’s history.
“Museum visitors that were lucky enough to have Jim as their docent had an interesting and enriching tour going back in time, and they certainly got their money’s worth,” Ewing said.
Gee said Davis took the time to learn about every exhibit as much as possible. He said Davis enjoyed taking visitors around the museum and talking about each exhibit.
“If you wanted to spend the time at the museum, he could spend a couple of hours with you walking through and telling you something relevant about every exhibit in the museum,” Gee said. “He was probably one of the most knowledgeable people at the museum.”
Gee said one of Davis’ favorite exhibits at the museum was the “Mapping the Past” exhibit, which he helped establish in 2019. The exhibit includes historic maps of the Geneva Lake area.
“He spent a lot of time helping to put that exhibit together,” Gee said. “He could spend a couple of hours talking about it if you let him.”
Davis also co-authored a book with Edward Schwinn entitled “Otto Young and Stone Manor,” which was about the history of Stone Manor.
Welcoming to
out-of-townersGee said several years ago a group of people from the Philippines visited the museum on Christmas Eve, and Davis gave them a free tour.
He said most of the restaurants in the area were closed, so Davis bought them lunch after the tour.
Gee said he was the operations director of the Yerkes Observatory at that time, and Davis asked him if they could have a tour of the observatory.
“I was happy to do it,” Gee said. “I met Jim and his guests about 30 minutes later, opened the observatory and we spent about an hour going through the building and checking out the Great Refractor.”
Gee said Davis always knew how to make people feel welcomed.
“Jim’s new friends eventually went back to the Philippines, but the residuals of Jim’s kindness lasted for a long time,” Gee said. “Many people repeated the story, and the City of Lake Geneva continued to get good press for this for many years.”
Other involvement
in local historyBesides serving as a docent for the Geneva Lake Museum, Davis also was a member of the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission Board.
Ken Etten, chairperson for the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, said Davis had a strong interest for preserving and promoting local history.
“When I first learned about his passing from Janet Ewing over at the museum, I commented to her, ‘I think we’re losing part of our living history here in Lake Geneva,’” Etten said. “Jim was just one of those people who was a vital part of our community.”
Etten, who is the co-owner of McCormack & Etten Architects, said he helped to design Davis’ home several years ago.
“We had a lot of good memories,” Etten said. “Jim is going to be sorely missed on our historic preservation commission, and I’m sure all his friends and family members are going to miss him too.”
Advocate for the Alzheimer’s AssociationDavis also was a member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin Board for many years.
Andrew Kerwin, volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, said Davis was a compassionate person who had a strong working relationship with other members of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“He was a real champion of the Alzheimer’s Association,” Kerwin said. “He was always trying to find ways to help others and to help his community.”
Kerwin said Davis helped to organize several Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in the area.
“He was a beacon of light for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Association, as well,” he said.
Kerwin said Davis had a family member who suffered from Alzheimer’s, which is part of the reason he feels Davis was so supportive of the association’s cause.
“He understood the struggles and how hard it was,” Kerwin said. “His legacy was trying to help others.”
Davis grew up in West Lafayette, Indiana and purchased a home in Lake Geneva in 1968.
He worked as an engineer in the construction equipment division of International Harvester Co. for about 30 years.
As part of his job, Davis traveled to several countries including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, France, Germany, Mexico, England and the Philippines.
Kerwin said he will remember Davis for his contributions to the community and how he was always willing to help others.
“I always found him to be a true gentleman, very thoughtful and always caring,” Kerwin said. “He was caring of others as well as his community. He just leaves a real legacy behind of how to treat others and how to be a steward of your community.”
A memorial event for Davis will be held 5:30 p.m., July 24 at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva.
